Bradley is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field.
As anticipated, Bradley will stick around in the Tampa Bay rotation after he was reasonably effective in his return to the majors against the Mets this past Thursday, when he worked five innings and struck out four while allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. Though he had largely struggled in his outings at Triple-A Durham prior to being recalled last week, Bradley now owns a magnificent 3.54 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB in 20.1 innings through his first four big-league starts. He looks like an appealing lineup option in most weekly leagues, given that he'll tentatively line up for two starts, with his second expected to come Sunday at home versus the Dodgers.