Bradley (2-4) earned the win against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing two (unearned) runs on three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

Bradley was dominant other than the fifth inning, when the Cubs scored two unearned runs on back-to-back bunts. This was arguably the best start of Bradley's young career, as he registered 17 swinging strikes on 104 pitches and tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts. While Bradley has been up-and-down in 2024, Thursday's effort showed his immense potential when he has his best stuff. On the season, he owns a 4.23 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB in 38.1 innings and lines up to start next Wednesday against the Twins.