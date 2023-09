Bradley did not factor into the decision in Friday's win over the Mariners. He struck out five and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over 6.1 innings.

Bradley surrendered three home runs in Friday's start, the most he's allowed since giving up four on June 27 at Arizona. Since being recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sept. 3, the Tampa Bay rookie has allowed five earned runs with 12:7 K:BB in 11.1 innings over two starts. Bradley's next outing is currently scheduled to be at Minnesota.