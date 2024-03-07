Bradley threw three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out one in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Bradley is expected to be in the Rays' Opening Day rotation with Shane Baz (elbow/oblique) expected to be brought along slowly. He helped his cause with his spring debut, particularly because the Yankees had most of their projected starters in the lineup. In addition to posting three scoreless innings, Bradley touched 98 mph with his fastball and generated four swings and misses on 43 total pitches.