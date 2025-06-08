Bradley settled for a no-decision after allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two during Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Marlins in extras.

The young 24-year-old had a tough outing Saturday, allowing a season-high seven runs to a bottom-10 offense in the sport. Bradley, who struck out 34 batters in his last 30 innings entering Saturday, struggled to miss bats and got punished for mistakes by the Marlins. The good news is that each time the right-hander has had a non-quality start this season, he's bounced back and delivered a quality start on each occasion, lending optimism to a rebound outing during his next scheduled Friday at the Mets.