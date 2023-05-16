Bradley is under consideration along with Cooper Criswell to start for the Rays on Wednesday against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bradley has been fantastic in three starts for the Rays this season, holding a 3.52 ERA and 23:2 K:BB over 15.1 innings. He's struggled lately with Triple-A Durham, though, as Tampa Bay has him alter his pitch mix and also get used to working on a traditional five-day schedule. Bradley is almost surely going to be the long-term replacement for Drew Rasmussen (elbow), but it's possible the club will go with Criswell for now as Bradley works through some things. Criswell, would be pitching on short rest if he is the choice, having last started for Durham on Saturday. Bradley's last start came last Thursday.