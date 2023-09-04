Bradley allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks over five innings in Sunday's win over Cleveland. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Bradley was promoted from Triple-A Durham for his first MLB appearance since July 29. He displayed his usual nasty strikeout material but the command was still shaky. He's walked nine batters in his last two MLB starts but he owns a 12 K/9 through 79.2 career innings. If Bradley sticks around for another turn in the rotation, he'll likely face the Mariners at home.