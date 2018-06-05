Rays' Tanner Dodson: Drafted by Rays with 71st pick

The Rays have selected Dodson with the 71st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound righty from the University of California, Dodson has been a quality two-way player for the Bears, but his pro future is likely on the mound. As a college reliever, his fastball sat in the 96-97 mph range while also flashing a plus slider. It's unclear whether the Rays see him as a starter or reliever, but even if he is sent out as a starter initially, the most likely outcome is that he ends up pitching in high-leverage situations out of the bullpen.