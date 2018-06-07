Rays' Tanner Dodson: Will pitch, play center field
Rays amateur scouting director Rob Metzler said Wednesday that Dodson will be given the chance to pitch and play center field once he begins his professional career, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays tabbed Dodson, a two-way player from the University of California, with their fifth selection of the draft Monday. Dodson's lack of power probably hinders his chances of holding down a full-time role in the outfield in the pro ranks, so it's generally expected that he'll focus exclusively on pitching as he rises in the farm system. If the Rays opt to deploy him as a reliever -- as Cal elected to do during his junior season -- Dodson would likely enjoy a quicker ascent through the minor-league ranks.
