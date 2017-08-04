Rays' Taylor Featherston: Sent down to Triple-A
Featherston was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday.
Daniel Robertson was reinstated from the disabled list Friday, making Featherston the roster casualty as a result. The infielder didn't make one start after being recalled Monday and is hitting just .179 in 39 at-bats for Tampa Bay this season. He'll get more starting opportunities down in Triple-A, but continues to serve as organizational depth for the time being.
