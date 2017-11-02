Guerrieri (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Guerrieri wound up missing almost all of the 2017 season after exiting a mid-April outing due to a right elbow injury, which kept him on the shelf for the rest of the year, even though there was no structural damage found. Looking ahead, he will likely be ready to go for spring training, but there should be more updates on his status throughout the winter.