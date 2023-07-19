Walls will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls remains without a direct path to a spot in the everyday lineup, but he's picked up starts in four of the Rays' first six games out of the All-Star break at either second base, third base or shortstop. He'll be filling Wednesday for a resting Wander Franco, but despite his versatility, Walls isn't expected to handle a near-everyday role for the balance of the season while all of Tampa Bay's key infielders are available. Walls got off to a strong start to the season at the plate, but since the beginning of June, he's turned in a woeful .152/.264/.200 slash line.