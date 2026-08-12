Rays' Taylor Walls: Launches pair of homers in win

Walls went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-4 win over the Athletics.

Walls delivered a rare display of power by homering from both sides of the plate Tuesday. He ended a 105-game regular-season homer drought dating back to July 27 of last year by going deep left-handed off Mason Barnett in the fourth inning before launching another homer as a right-handed hitter off Brady Basso in the sixth. The two long balls were his first of the season and were particularly surprising considering Walls has just 24 homers across 581 career games. He entered Tuesday batting just .135 over his previous 14 contests. Walls owns a .216 average with a .605 OPS and 18 stolen bases across 97 games this season.