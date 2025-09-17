The Rays transferred Walls (sports hernia) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Manager Kevin Cash had already announced earlier this month that Walls would be shut down for the season after requiring sports hernia surgery, so the infielder's move to the 60-day IL was merely a formality. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Cole Wilcox, who was called up from Triple-A Durham.