Rays' Taylor Walls: Swipes two bags in loss

Walls went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, one run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

Walls made things interesting in the ninth inning, leading off the frame with a walk before swiping two bases and scoring a run to pull the Rays within one. While the 29-year-old's double was his first extra-base hit in 14 June contests, he's now stolen six bases in the month. On the year, he's slashing .218/.321/.285 with nine extra-base hits (no homers), 18 RBI, 24 runs scored and 12 steals across 199 plate appearances.