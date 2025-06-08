Walls went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and three RBI during Saturday's 11-10 loss to the Marlins in extra innings.

Walls is currently in the midst of his best stretch of the season, posting his third multi-hit game in a row Saturday. That included his second home run all season with the last one coming on April 27. The 28-year-old is 6-for-12 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over his mini, three-game multi-hit streak. He is slashing .210/.288/.280 for the year.