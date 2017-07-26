Beckham went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Beckham was at the top of the order Tuesday and came through with a second-inning 436-foot blast that capped off the Rays' scoring on the night. It was the slugging infielder's first round tripper out of the leadoff spot this season and second overall of July. The 27-year-old is enjoying the best campaign of his major-league career and needs just two RBI to eclipse his personal best of 37.