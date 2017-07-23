Rays' Tim Beckham: Takes seat Sunday
Beckham is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Rays manager Kevin Cash will give Corey Dickerson a day out of the field to serve as the team's designated hitter, so Brad Miller will man second base, leaving no room in the lineup for Beckham. The 26-year-old still has a line on a near-everyday role for the Rays thanks to the surprising power he's shown this season, but he's seen his production wane since returning from the 10-day disabled list shortly after the All-Star break. He's notched just one hit in 17 at-bats during the second half.
