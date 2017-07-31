Myers was traded to the Rays on Monday in exchange for infielder Tim Beckham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Just 18 years old, Myers has spent the 2017 campaign with short-season Aberdeen in the Orioles organization, producing a 35:6 K:BB and a 3.94 ERA in seven starts with the IronBirds. He's a long way away from being called up to the big leagues, but his high strikeout rate does make him an appealing option even if he's forced into a relief role.