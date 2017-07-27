Hunter notched is 11th hold in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless eighth inning.

The 31-year-old reliever bounced back nicely after stumbling on Tuesday, posting his ninth scoreless effort in 10 July appearances. Hunter boasts an impressive 0.93 ERA and 13:3 K:BB over 9.2 innings in the current month, posting six holds along the way.