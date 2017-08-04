Hunter notched his 14th hold in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Astros, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording a strikeout.

Hunter got three outs in just eight pitches and now has scoreless efforts in 17 of his last 18 appearances. The 31-year-old is currently sporting career bests in ERA (1.70) and WHIP (0.95) while posting an impressive 40:10 K:BB over 37 innings.