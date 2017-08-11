Hunter (2-2) fired a scoreless 1.2 innings in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Indians, recording three strikeouts.

Hunter now has seven consecutive scoreless efforts, a stretch in which he's compiled four holds and both of his wins. The veteran reliever's current ERA (1.58) and WHIP (0.95) are career bests, while his 9.68 K/9 is also a high-water mark during his time in the majors.