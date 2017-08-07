Hunter (1-2) fired 1.1 scoreless innings in which he gave up three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Despite the fact he needed only nine pitches to get through six hitters, Hunter actually saw three men reach base, a relative rarity for him in what has been a largely dominant season. The veteran reliever has six straight scoreless appearances and Sunday's effort represented his first allowing multiple hits since June 20.

