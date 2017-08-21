Play

Hunter notched his 16th hold in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Mariners, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording two strikeouts.

The outing was a typically dominant one for Hunter, one that's largely been the norm for him in what's shaping up to be his best major-league campaign. Sunday, he needed only 10 pitches, eight of which he threw for strikes, to dispose of Guillermo Heredia, Ben Gamel and Leonys Martin and serve as a bridge to closer Edwin Diaz. It was a strong rebound for the veteran reliever, who had uncharacteristically surrendered multiple earned runs in his previous appearance last Thursday against the Blue Jays.

