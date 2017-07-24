Hunter earned his ninth hold in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers, firing 1.1 scoreless innings while recording two strikeouts.

Hunter got four outs on an efficient 17 pitches, 11 of which he threw for strikes. The 31-year-old hasn't been scored upon since June 20, a 12-appearance stretch in which he's also racked up five holds and a save. The right-hander's 1.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 36 strikeouts and frequent usage (34 appearances) make him a viable option in AL-only and deeper formats that count holds.