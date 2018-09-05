Rays' Tommy Pham: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Pham is not in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Pham will remain on the bench after leaving Tuesday's contest with a groin injury in the ninth inning. Manager Kevin Cash stated Tuesday night that Pham would likely be sidelined Wednesday, but that he anticipates him returning at some point this weekend, hopefully for the series opener Friday versus Baltimore. In his place, Brandon Lowe will start in left field and bat sixth.
