Rays' Tommy Pham: Aiming for Friday return

Pham (finger) is still dealing with some inflammation and soreness and is targeting a return against the Red Sox on Friday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

Pham was held out of Wednesday's lineup and will likely remain on the bench Thursday unless there's dramatic improvement in his dislocated ring finger within the next 24 hours.

