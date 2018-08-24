Rays' Tommy Pham: Available off bench

Pham (finger) is available off the bench Friday, Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham missed a pair of games after dislocating his right ring finger Tuesday. He was originally expected to return Friday but will miss at least the start of the contest, though the fact that he's available off the bench suggests that a trip to the disabled list is unlikely to be necessary.

