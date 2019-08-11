Rays' Tommy Pham: Back from hand injury

Pham (hand) is starting in left field and hitting second Sunday against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He was held out Saturday while dealing with a sore right hand, but it was apparently a minor issue. Pham is hitting .222 with three home runs and five steals in 23 games since the All-Star break.

