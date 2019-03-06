Rays' Tommy Pham: Back in action as DH
Pham (shoulder) will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and bat second in Wednesday's exhibition against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As anticipated, Pham is back in the lineup after a sore shoulder and kept him idle for the last few days. It's still expected that the Rays will limit the strain on Pham's shoulder by withholding him from his usual role in the outfield for a few more games before potentially allowing him to resume defensive duties next week.
