Rays' Tommy Pham: Back in lineup Sunday

Pham (wrist) will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham exited the front end of Saturday's doubleheader after getting hit on the wrist. While he was fortunate to avoid any structural damage and was merely diagnosed with a contusion, the Rays erred on the side of caution and held him out for the nightcap. Pham is apparently feeling well after reporting to the ballpark early Sunday, prompting manager Kevin Cash to sign off on his return to the lineup. He'll look to put an end to his 0-for-9 skid at the plate over his past three starts.