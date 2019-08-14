Rays' Tommy Pham: Back in lineup

Pham (hand) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, batting second.

After missing three games due to injury, Pham will return to the lineup against the Padres. The 31-year-old has gone just 5-for-30 in his last eight games, but managed to record three RBI and three runs over that span.

