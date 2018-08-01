Rays' Tommy Pham: Batting cleanup for Rays
Pham will bat cleanup and play left field Wednesday against the Angels in his first start for the Rays, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
In terms of surrounding talent and home park, Pham's fantasy value remains largely unchanged after being shipped to Tampa Bay. He had slid towards the back of the lineup in St. Louis, however, so it's a positive for Pham owners that he'll be used in a more important role with the Rays.
