Rays' Tommy Pham: Batting cleanup Saturday

Pham (finger) is starting in left field and batting cleanup against the Red Sox on Saturday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Pham has been held out of the lineup since suffering a dislocated right ring finger Tuesday as he needed a few days for the inflammation to die down. The 30-year-old has found little consistency since being acquired by the Rays at the non-waiver trade deadline and is slashing .192/.364/.269 in 33 plate appearances. Pham has had limited opportunities with his new team, as he also dealt with a foot fracture earlier in August.