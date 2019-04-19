Rays' Tommy Pham: Belts third homer

Pham went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base Thursday against Baltimore.

Pham plated the game's first run in the first inning on an infield single and left the yard in the third to tie the game, 2-2. The 31-year-old has exceeded expectations so far this season, batting .286 with three homers, nine RBI and six stolen bases over 18 contests.

