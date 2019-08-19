Rays' Tommy Pham: Belts two-run homer in win

Pham went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against Detroit.

Pham came up with a big hit in the eighth inning, hammering a two-run blast over the fence in center to bring his team within a run. The 31-year-old is now slashing .269/.370/.454 with 18 homers, 53 RBI and 13 stolen bases this season for Tampa Bay.

