Rays' Tommy Pham: Benefits from day off
Pham went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Pham's seventh-inning two-bagger capped off the scoring on the night for the Rays and enabled him to get July off to an encouraging start. Manager Kevin Cash had astutely given Pham a night off Monday to clear his head after the veteran outfielder had endured a multi-game slump and struck out seven times in a three-game weekend set against the Rangers, specifically. Tuesday was tellingly a whiff-free outing for Pham, his first since June 23.
