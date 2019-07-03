Rays' Tommy Pham: Benefits from day off

Pham went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Pham's seventh-inning two-bagger capped off the scoring on the night for the Rays and enabled him to get July off to an encouraging start. Manager Kevin Cash had astutely given Pham a night off Monday to clear his head after the veteran outfielder had endured a multi-game slump and struck out seven times in a three-game weekend set against the Rangers, specifically. Tuesday was tellingly a whiff-free outing for Pham, his first since June 23.