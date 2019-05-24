Rays' Tommy Pham: Blasts seventh home run
Pham went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's victory over the Indians.
Pham was also hit by a pitch as he reached base four times. Otherwise, he smacked a solo shot off Adam Plutko and tacked on a pair of singles with another RBI to cap a solid night at the dish. It was Pham's seventh long ball of the season as the 31-year-old has now hit safely in nine straight games. Meanwhile, he's batting .290/.403/.460 with 32 walks, 22 RBI and six stolen bases.
