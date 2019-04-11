Rays' Tommy Pham: Clubs two homers

Pham went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Pham was without an extra-base hit through his first 12 games of the year but finally busted out Wednesday. The 31-year-old is slashing .286/.419/.408 with eight runs, six RBI and 11 walks in 62 plate appearances.

