Rays' Tommy Pham: Comes up empty in return
Pham (lower leg) went 0-for-5 in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Pham's return from a five-game absence was a dud at the plate, but of overriding importance was the fact he was able to get back into the lineup and play a full game. Pham was running hot at the plate prior to his injury, as he'd gone 7-for-13 over the prior four contests. He'll look to regain that momentum beginning with the first installment of a four-game set against the Red Sox on Friday night.
