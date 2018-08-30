Rays' Tommy Pham: Continues hot streak with homer

Pham went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Braves.

Pham gave the Rays some breathing room in the fourth inning, turning a one-run lead into a three-run margin in the eventual 8-5 win. The 30-year-old is riding a five-game hitting streak, going 11-for-23 (.478) with a pair of homers and five RBI in that span to bring his slash line to .289/.396/.467 since being traded to Tampa Bay.