Rays' Tommy Pham: Continues hot streak with homer
Pham went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
Pham gave the Rays some breathing room in the fourth inning, turning a one-run lead into a three-run margin in the eventual 8-5 win. The 30-year-old is riding a five-game hitting streak, going 11-for-23 (.478) with a pair of homers and five RBI in that span to bring his slash line to .289/.396/.467 since being traded to Tampa Bay.
More News
-
