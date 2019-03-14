Rays' Tommy Pham: Could play field next week

Pham (shoulder) threw long toss prior to Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Pham is serving as the Rays' designated hitter for Thursday's contest while he continues to manage shoulder soreness, but his activity prior to the contest suggests a return to his normal role in the outfield could be imminent. Manager Kevin Cash noted that the Rays are hopeful Pham will be ready to play the field by next week, which would clear up any concern about his ability to handle a full-time role on defense once the regular season arrives.

