Rays' Tommy Pham: Crushes 20th homer

Pham went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 9-6 win against the Indians.

Pham was 3-for-13 with six strikeouts over the last three contests, but he got back on track early Saturday with the 423-foot blast to left field during the third inning. The 31-year-old is sitting near his career averages in 2019 with a .272/.372/.460 slash line and 20 home runs in 123 games.