Rays' Tommy Pham: Day off Saturday

Pham is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham is 1-for-14 over his last four contests, so he'll take a breather Saturday in Seattle. Austin Meadows, Kevin Kiermaier and Avisail Garcia will start in the outfield from left to right.

