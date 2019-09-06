Rays' Tommy Pham: Dealing with mild flexor strain

Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Pham has a mild flexor strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After swiping a bag and joining the 20-20 club, Pham left Thursday's game with what was initially described as right forearm tightness. This new diagnosis sounds a bit more ominous, but the Rays say Pham should be able to DH on Saturday and could return to the field as soon as Tuesday. Austin Meadows is in left field Friday with Nate Lowe serving as the designated hitter.

