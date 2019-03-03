Rays' Tommy Pham: Dealing with sore shoulder

Pham will be limited to designated hitting duties over the next 4-to-5 days due to a sore shoulder, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to the issue but the fact he'll continue to hit suggests it's a minor problem. The Rays have an off day Monday and hopefully Pham will be able to return to action in the field by next weekend.

