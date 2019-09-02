Rays' Tommy Pham: Delivers game-winning hit
Pham went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win against Baltimore.
Pham doubled home a pair of runs in the fifth inning, and he delivered the game-winning single to left field in the bottom of the 10th, driving home Joey Wendle. Pham has registered multi-hit games in four of his last five contests, collecting three extra-base hits and five RBI over that stretch.
