Rays' Tommy Pham: Doubles in return to action

Pham (elbow) went 1-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Pham opened the scoring for either squad with a first-inning two-bagger that plated Joey Wendle with the first of two Rays runs during the frame. The veteran outfielder filled the designated hitter role Wednesday and could return to playing the outfield in Thursday's contest.

