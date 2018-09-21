Rays' Tommy Pham: Drives in two runs in loss

Pham went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-8 loss to Toronto.

Pham saw his 17-game hitting streak broken this past weekend, put has gone 9-for-18 over the last four contests. Since joining the Rays at the end of July, the 30-year-old outfielder has an outstanding 1.015 OPS in 128 plate appearances.