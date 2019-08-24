Rays' Tommy Pham: Exits after jamming wrist

Pham was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles after jamming his right wist during an at-bat, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham has been battling a hand issue of late, so he appears to have been removed as a precaution. He's not expected to miss any time due to the injury, per Topkin.

